Huge Gives ‘Impact’ To Local Nonprofits

Awarding a youth orchestra $100,000 means even younger kids can get free music lessons and instruments, and that amount will buy nutritious meals for families in need and needed transportation for teens in need.

The grants completed Impact 100 Palm Beach County’s annual cycle of awarding nonprofit recipients annual grants totaling $984,600 to organizations serving southern Palm Beach County.

The winners were announced at the recent 13th Annual Grand Awards Celebration, attended by 450 members, and hosted by CBS12 anchor Liz Quirantes at Boca West Country Club.

Here’s the list in each category: