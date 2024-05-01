Starry Starry Night At Gala Finale

By Marci Shatzman

Best Foot Forward wrapped Boca’s 2024 gala season by raising $1.5 million to help foster kids live their dreams and go to college.

Donna Biase and Debbie Ellman’s homegrown nonprofit started from scratch in 2010 with a founding board member who believed in their mission. And school board president Frank Barbieri Jr. and his wife Rita were honored a BFF’s “A Night With Our Stars” at Boca West Country Club. It was Barbieri’s final public salute before he steps down from the Palm Beach County school board in November. “BFF chose to focus on the difference we can make one child at a time,” Barbieri said. “We’re here to invest in the future,” Rita added.

Pictures of the night by Gina Fontana: