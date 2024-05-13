Social Season Finale Benefits Caregiving Kids
By Marci Shatzman
Thanks went out to their honorees and sponsors of the kids and their families who benefit from Connie Siskowski’s American Association of Caregiving Youth.
AACY’s recent annual Community Caregiver Awards breakfast always showcases people and companies who helped her get AACY off the ground in 1998.
Photos By Michale Connor
