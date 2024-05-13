Published On: Mon, May 13th, 2024

Social Season Finale Benefits Caregiving Kids

By Marci Shatzman

Thanks went out to their honorees and sponsors of the kids and their families who benefit from Connie Siskowski’s American Association of Caregiving Youth.

AACY’s recent annual Community Caregiver Awards breakfast always showcases people and companies who helped her get AACY off the ground in 1998. 

Photos By Michale Connor

