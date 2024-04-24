Duane Morris Boca Raton Office Relocates to Boca Center Complex, Tower II

BOCA RATON (February 20, 2024) – Duane Morris LLP, an AM Law 100 law firm, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Boca Raton office to the prestigious Boca Center Complex, Tower II. The move marks a significant return to a familiar and vibrant community, as the office was previously situated at the Boca Center Complex six years ago before relocating to Lynn Financial Center in 2018.

“Our return to the Boca Center Tower II is a testament to our commitment to providing our attorneys and staff with the best working environment. We missed the great amenities that the Boca Center complex offers, including the restaurants and shopping, and are thrilled to be back. We look forward to continued growth and success in Palm Beach County” said Kevin Vance, managing partner of the firm’s Boca Raton office.