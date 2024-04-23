A Sparkling Evening to Benefit Boca Helping Hands

By Marci Shatzman

Shiny silver chair covers and feather centerpieces greeted guests at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club for Boca Helping Hands’ recent Monopoly & Casino Night.

The early round of Monopoly games were held at a March kickoff at The Addison. Final players competed at a table presided over by longtime board president Gary Peters, a two-time National MONOPOLY Champion who has always inspired this fundraiser’s theme.

Family foundation sponsor Robin Deyo stood under a bright Monopoly sign to encourage guests to invest in a Monopoly game card on the Chance Wall. And Mr. Monopoly, aka Leonard Wierzbowski, greeted guests as they arrived for a photo.