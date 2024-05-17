Governor’s Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach, FL Takes 2024 Season by ‘Storm’ of Serious Preparedness

Aisles of incredible hurricane preparedness experts and exhibitors filled the Palm Beach County Convention Center for the Governor’s Hurricane Conference.

A variety of experts showcased their capabilities of what is important before, during and after hurricanes and other disasters.

As hurricane season approaches, Florida has attracted vendors in all areas from lighting to water, from tracking systems to security. All of which are important to know, if and when Mother Nature unleashes vengeance on our earth.

Zappy Zapolin, Founder, Mind Army & Jeff Szur, COO, Altitude Water

“Following hurricanes or other disasters, there are many issues to face, and probably one of the most important ones is having access to clean, uncontaminated drinking water,” said Jeff Szur, COO, Altitude Water. “Our atmospheric water generators are already helping so many communities, we want them to be on your communities radar as we encourage every city to have immediate access to our system,” added Szur.

After a storm, survivors come to our Disaster Relieve Trailer to fill gallon jugs with pure water,” said Szur, a media maven at the conference discussing the life-saving importance of commercial grade systems and how having clean water prepared and ready for these situations is of utmost importance.

Zane Steves (Left), Resiliency and Operations for All Hands Consulting;

Paul Seldes (Right), Senior Emergency Planner for All Hands Consulting

Although the seriousness of the Expo was palpably evident, many were happy knowing they had contributed knowledge and enlightenment on what to do with such a severe hurricane season ahead bound to put many people and their communities to the test.

“The FLGHC is one of the best conferences we attend nationwide. It allows for excellent networking, best practice discussion and collaboration, and helps improve the resiliency of Florida as a whole,” said Zane Steves, Resiliency and Operations for All Hands Consulting.

A full list of speakers and exhibitors (some in images below) that attended can be found at: https://flghc.org/