Governor Abbott, please give this careful thought!

Gov. Abbott, you pardon a white man convicted of fatally shooting a protester during a Black Lives Matter event. Consider now pardoning a black man in prison 22 Years who many believe did not murder another Perry 27 years ago!

Governor, please give this careful thought as you could be a hero to many across a wider political spectrum who long to see injustice revoked and true justice prevail.

I love Texas. I lived happily there once when I was a kid growing up and my dad was playing his violin at a famous private club in Galveston. Every morning at school I’d clap and sing Deep in the Heart of Texas, which wasn’t just a song but an anthem celebrating the beauty and spirit of Texas.

With one more pardon, Governor, you’ll be doing the right thing setting an innocent man free. And we’ll all bless you. Here’s the story, your honor.

Appearing on a popular true crime podcast just this week, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser talked about evidence continuing to mount that Lamar Burks most likely was framed for murdering Earl Perry in Houston in 1997. Burks was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the murder.

Since Burks’ conviction, however, a plethora of questions have emerged about the investigation and the federal agent at the center of the case, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Chad Scott, now in trouble for lying on other cases and intimidating witnesses.

And since Scott’s indictment, arrest and conviction, key witnesses have flipped their stories, now claiming Burks didn’t do it after originally giving different accounts, claiming they feared retaliation from law enforcement.

“Given post-trial evidence indicating Burks may have been railroaded by corrupt DEA agents trying to justify the existence of their task force, no reasonable jury today would convict him,” said Strasser.

Governor, emerging evidence suggests Burks is innocent as Strasser explained on William Steel True Crime Podcast. Strasser is a former federal prosecutor who served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Gov. Abbott, I know political pundits like Tucker Carlson and many in Texas are cheering that you pardoned this Perry, but there are others, like the mother of the man he fatally shot, who says she feels like she’s living in “Twilight Zone” . . . in center ring of “a political circus.”

Having run an internationally respected public relations firm for over 40 years, I’ve helped many top executives through Twilight Zones when the Federal government tried to break them up, even put away Tony the Tiger. I’d like to help you through challenging times that brave, resourceful, tough Texas is facing.

I can see you artfully balancing the acclaim you’re receiving from conservatives for this pardon with genuine relief and appreciation from the black community by pardoning a black man who would never have been convicted if all the facts had been known during his trial.

Strasser was interviewed by podcast host William Steel, a former convict himself whom I and others helped to become a free man after 18 years in prison. Since then, Steel has turned his life around becoming a best-selling author, a true crime podcast host and star of the A&E Network reality TV series “Inmate to Roommate.”

Burks allegedly was framed by the actual shooter, who testified at trial, and a witness who incriminated Burks at the grand jury but refused to testify at trial. Also, the shooter’s convicted accomplice resisted pressure to falsely identify Burks, and a fourth individual recanted his identification. The defense did not have this exculpatory evidence at trial, said Strasser. There’s more than enough here to pardon him.

The popular true crime podcast is co-hosted by retired ATF Special Agent Ignacio J. Esteban, whose stories and books emanate from his 26 years’ experience combating violent crime and international trafficking, and other areas of law and crime.

“I was astounded by Strasser’s analysis. Had the exculpatory evidence been revealed to the jury, Burks never would have been convicted,” said Esteban.

Strasser noted that a former narcotics agent known as the “White Devil” played a critical role in the dubious prosecution of Burks.

Court records show the agent was convicted and sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for stealing money from suspects, falsifying government records, and suborning perjury.

Three of his law enforcement associates also have been convicted, and several cases have been reversed or dismissed, including a double-murder case.

Steel, Esteban, Burks’ family and friends, legal experts like Strasser and yours truly are urging Burks be given a new trial for at the time of the shooting in Houston, Burks was in Opelousas, LA for his sister’s wedding and was at a casino but couldn’t prove it due to the hotel’s poor video monitoring.

Tom Madden is former journalist who was the #2-ranked executive at NBC before becoming founder and CEO of the award-winning public relations firm TransMedia Group