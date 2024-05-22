Published On: Wed, May 22nd, 2024

Come Join The Fight Against Climate Change

Dear friends, please support your local sheriff who needs to arrest that mean gang of fossil fuels who keep riddin’ into town, shootin’ up storms before we don’t have a decent town no more if this keeps up!

You can be super law abiden and helpful by buyin’ a copy of his latest scribblings in a book titled Planetary Lifeguard, Blowin’ the Whistle on Climate Change available now on Amazon.  Now go lasso the link:

https://a.co/d/aKeoKw6

Tom Madden wants to make you a Deputy Climate Sheriff by reading his latest book Planetary Lifeguard.  When he’s not blowing the whistle on climate change, he’s running the international public relations firm, TransMedia Group, serving clients worldwide. 

About the Author

- Sharing timely, newsworthy weekly blogs by the one and only Thomas J. Madden at https://maddenmischief.com and other newsworthy topics from his mighty PR firm TransMedia Group.

