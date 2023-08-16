Local Nonprofits Come Together In Song To Pursue Missions Of Inclusion

Manu For Inclusion Foundation & Find Your Voice Foundation Host ‘Sing with Us for Love’

Manu for Inclusion Foundation (M4IF) and Find Your Voice Foundation (FYVF) invite family, friends, and community members alike to be part of an uplifting musical experience. Hosted by BARCLAY Performing Arts Center, join the two nonprofits outside for Sing 4 Us With Love, a musical experience featuring delicious snacks, uplifting entertainment, and incredible performances all in support of two great causes.

Proceeds raised through this event will allow the two organizations to create a more inclusive and loving world through the power of performing arts. Programming for each respective organization includes scholarships for advocate services, performing arts, life coach sessions for parents with neurodiverse kids, arts programming for all ages, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

The event will be on September 10th, 2023 at noon at BARCLAY Performing Arts. 8903 Glades Rd. Suite D-8, Boca Raton, FL 33434

ABOUT FIND YOUR VOICE FOUNDATION

The Find Your Voice Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to supporting like-minded arts-focused, creative businesses & contractors whose missions are to create a healthier, more tolerant, confident, fulfilled and inclusive community. By being an umbrella organization to support valued creative businesses, The FIND YOUR VOICE Foundation serves as a central hub of artistic & therapeutic opportunities for all demographics and personas of all ages in Palm Beach & Broward County.

For more information, visit Find Your Voice Foundation .

ABOUT MANU 4 INCLUSION FOUNDATION

Manu for Inclusion Foundation is a group of diverse professionals and parents who have combined their knowledge and experience in service of other families in order to work for a more inclusive society. The foundation provides help with the diagnosis by focusing on developing programs that provide emotional support to parents and caregivers of neurodiverse individuals using mindfulness tools, wellness programs, and social media awareness campaigns with the goal of making inclusion a reality worldwide.

For more information, please visit Manu For Inclusion Foundation.

