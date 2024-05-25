UPSAHL and Destiny Rogers Join Madison Beer at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

By: Michael Demyan

Several songs into her performance, Madison Beer stopped to address the crowd, saying she picked Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. as a stop on The Spinnin Tour “just because it looked so amazing.”

And she was right.

The venue is visually stunning, from the famous Guitar Hotel beautifully lighting up the sky to the 35-foot floor to ceiling indoor waterfall known as The Oculus. If you plan on attending a concert, you’ll probably find yourself wandering around the casino floor, trying one of the restaurants, or window shopping as you pass by the numerous stores. There’s plenty to do.

And the good news for people like myself who are always concerned about parking and ease of entrance – it’s a breeze.

This was the 42nd stop of The Spinnin Tour, with this show featuring Destiny Rogers and UPSAHL as opening acts – and for all three artists having fairly distinct visual and musical styles, they complemented each other nicely.

Destiny Rogers was the first performer to hit the stage and got the crowd excited with some of her latest music, including the hit “Make Up.” Accompanied by her acoustic guitar, her vocals were strong and she looked extremely comfortable and personable on stage as if she was just having a fun karaoke night with some friends.

UPSAHL at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Photo Credit: Michael Demyan

Next up was UPSAHL, who shifted the tone to be a little more edgy. This was only her third stop of 17 on The Spinnin Tour but she carried herself like she’s been on this tour as long as Beer. Her performance was electric as her stage presence made it seem like she easily could have been the headliner of the evening.

Roughly an hour and a half after the official start time of the show, it was time for Madison Beer, who walked out on stage as soon as the countdown timer on the video screen hit zero. Her thousands of fans let out screams as she began the night with “Home to Another One.”

Beer really knows how to put on a show, and with a combination of the incredible lighting, sound, video, and intimate setting, it will be one her fans won’t soon forget.

UPSAHL and guitarist at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Photo Credit: Michael Demyan

The crowd was entranced with each new song as she moved through many of her hits, including “Good In Goodbye,” “Sweet Relief,” “I Wonder,” and “Boyshit.” However the one that was by far the biggest crowd-pleaser was her new single “Make You Mine,” which peaked at number 23 on the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Top 40 list.

As Beer began jumping on stage to the chorus, the crowd joined her, and it by far exceeded the energy given off by the crowd from everything that came before.

Destiny Rogers at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Photo Credit: Michael Demyan

Of course, like any live performance, nothing always goes according to plan, but Beer handled these moments well. As she was set to play the piano for the first time during her set, she realized something was off and asked if she could stop for a second. While one of the band members went over to take a look, she spoke to the crowd a bit before restarting the song.

There was also one point when some fans in the pit began aggressively pointing at a fan who seemed to be having a medical emergency. Beer stopped her performance immediately and asked security to check on them. As the fan was attended to, she apologized that it took them so long to reach them.

After 2021’s Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy, singers and bands have noticeably been very concerned with the safety of their fans at concerts and this moment mirrored many other instances in the past few years when artists have instantly stopped concerts at any sign of distress.

Beer repeatedly expressed her gratitude to her fans throughout the night and even tossed a bunch of red roses into the crowd.

“Thank you so, so much for spending your night with me,” she said, as the fans screamed and cheered.

The Spinnin Tour continues across the U.S. through June 13, and if you’re looking for a fun evening, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has you covered.