How Vaccine Friendly Are You?

Every day we shoot vaccines into one another to protect against that deadpan-demic called unfriendliness.

For most of us it happens often, quickly and unexpectedly. We don’t even think about it as it occurs just how it should happen, naturally.

You walk past someone on the beach or in the lobby of your apartment building or hotel whom you don’t know from Adam, but you say “hi” anyway, and inject them with a most powerful vaccine on earth–your smile.

Now vaccinated, they return the smile and say “hi” back to you as you have just injected them with a potent protection against that old pandemic, unfriendliness.

Your own vaccine

It’s a vaccine we each create in the laboratory inside our hearts and carry around daily that provides others with almost immediate immunity to indifference, aloofness or blasé toward strangers we encounter and passersby in our daily lives.

Yes, we live in a vaccine culture in more ways than we know.

Besides the vaccines protecting us against COVID, shingles and pneumonia and our children against measles and whooping cough, there are those vaccines of friendliness we’ve developed naturally in our hearts that make them nutritionally inspiring, satisfying as can be and contagiously friendly.

Now, next time you encounter someone deadpan you don’t know, roll up their sleeves without them even knowing and give them that friendly jab of your smile and see what happens.

You’ll get a smile in return, or you’ve just made some sourpuss much less sour.

When he’s not saying “hi” to every Tom, Dick and Harry he meets or sees on streetcorners or in elevators, Tom Madden is writing articles, blogs and books, his newest soon to be published as an eBook on Amazon called Planetary Lifeguard™ Blowing the Whistle on Climate Change. And when he’s not blowing whistles to save the world, he’s running his international PR firm, TransMedia Group to build his clients’ businesses to where they’ll be smiling ear to ear when looking at their sales reports.