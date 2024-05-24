Boost Military Morale With a T-Shirt This Summer

(StatePoint) Often separated from loved ones while training or deployed to remote locations around the world, from South Korea to Germany to bases across the United States, service members and their families make sacrifices every day.

One way that military supporters can demonstrate to service men and women that they have their backs is through the USO T-Shirt Campaign, running through July 4. Now in its 14th year, the annual event encourages the public to show appreciation and honor the military community by wearing the “Official Uniform of the Military Supporter.”

Campaign organizers say the purpose is to boost the morale of those in uniform by showing them they’re never forgotten, while helping connect civilians with the military community. The campaign also raises critical funds for the USO, which focuses on strengthening the well-being of service members and their families. Donations to the USO help support more than 250 centers around the world, a care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming and more. This year’s T-shirt design was chosen by service members and supporters from around the world. To learn more, as well as to donate and receive a shirt to show your support, visit USO.org/tshirt.

As you celebrate summer’s patriotic holidays in the months ahead, consider taking meaningful action to positively impact the lives of service members, and demonstrate your support.