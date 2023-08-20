How to Build a Wooden Trellis for Your Garden

(StatePoint) Are you dreaming about beautifying the backyard? Is your garden in need of some color and dimension? If you have the tools, a free weekend and the initiative, you can add charm and beauty to your outdoor space by building a garden trellis.

Here’s everything you need, and everything you need to know, to complete this “Done-In-A-Weekend Project” from Exmark, a leading manufacturer of lawn care equipment.

Tools:

Table saw

Circular saw

Jig saw

Orbital sander,

Drill/driver and bits

Tape measure

Pencil

Sawhorses/worktable

Eye and ear protection

Materials:

(3) 2-inch x 4-inch x 8-foot cedar

(4) 4-inch x 4-inch x 8-foot cedar posts

(2) 2-inch x 8-inch x 8-foot cedar (for the corbels)

(1) 2-inch x 6-inch x 6-foot cedar (side bracket/beam support)

(2) 2-inch x 6-inch x 10-foot cedar beams

(4) post brackets (optional, to attach to wood deck)

2.5-inch deck screws

1.25-inch deck screws

Wood stain

Wood sealer

Wood glue

Instructions:

Cut boards down to size for the sides, top trellis and corbels. Assemble the side sections. Assemble the top trellis section by following the template found at backyard.exmark.com or by sketching your own design onto card stock. Attach the top and sides of the trellis, ensuring the sections are square with one another. Use the template to build the corbels. Line corbels flush with the side posts and attach. Apply wood sealer, and stain or paint (if desired).

To download the complete instructions and template, and to follow along with the video tutorial, visit Exmark’s Backyard Life site at backyard.exmark.com, a multimedia destination providing homeowners with everything from grilling tips to gardening advice.

While this beautiful trellis is a bit of work, once complete, it can provide structure for vining plants to grow, create a bit of shade from the harsh summer sun or simply serve as a point of architectural interest in your garden.