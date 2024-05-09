How the Brands You Shop With May Be Practicing Sustainable, Responsible Retail

(StatePoint) As more consumers passionately embrace social causes, they’re looking to spend their dollars with brands committed to responsible, sustainable retail.

According to a Sensormatic Solutions U.S. Consumer Sustainability Survey, 70% of consumers would change their shopping habits after learning a brand isn’t operating sustainably. Of Gen Z shoppers, over 60% prefer to buy from sustainable brands, and 73% are willing to pay more for sustainable products. With shoppers of all ages prioritizing environmental, social and governance commitments when making purchasing decisions, retailers that want to maintain customer loyalty while also doing their part to protect the environment are shifting their practices to align with consumer sentiments. According to Deloitte’s 2023 CXO Sustainability Report, 73% of chief experience officers from the consumer industry have increased their investments in sustainability over the past year.

“Consumers have been very clear about the importance of sustainable retail practices to their purchasing decisions—and the tactics retailers use to heed the call often happen across their supply chain before a product even hits the sales floor,” says Christa Anz, head of marketing at Sensormatic Solutions, a leading global retail solutions provider. “Retailers are relying on emerging technologies to streamline their operations, to reduce waste, and to make sustainability part of their business models, from who they choose as vendors, to what materials they use, and how it’s shipped to store.”

If shopping sustainably is important to you, you can show retailers you value their commitment and learn more about the meaningful work they are doing in order to practice what they preach. Here are a few of the operational changes you might see, and others that may be happening behind the scenes:

Reducing or eliminating plastic use in packaging, or using recyclable materials in packaging.

Utilizing loss prevention options, like AM labels made from plastic-free and/or renewable materials to reduce environmental impact while protecting high-risk items.

Refining inventory management programs to reduce waste.

Implementing in-store technology with built-in power saving modes for less energy consumption.

Leveraging connected, cloud-based technologies for remote servicing, which means less wheels on the ground.

Expanding in-store recycling programs or resale services.

Using eco-friendly fabrics, materials and manufacturers.

Engaging in ethical labor practices.

“You can rest assured that while many aspects of the shopper experience might feel the same as before, retailers are actually listening to your desires and are integrating eco-friendly initiatives into their daily practices from the warehouse to the store.”