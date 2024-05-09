Think Beyond the Tie: 5 Fun Father’s Day Gift Ideas

(StatePoint) Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’ve given Dad one too many ties in previous years, let this cool and creative gift guide inspire you to think a bit differently this time around:

Better Coffee: Is Dad’s coffee or tea always either too hot or too cold? Give him a perpetual Goldilocks “just right” effect with Nextmug, a temperature-controlled, self-heating mug that he can use at home or in the workplace. Perfect for busy people, it maintains the contents of the 14-ounce mug to the user’s specified temperature setting, whether that’s warm, (130 degrees F) hot, (140 degrees F) or piping, (150 degrees F). The Nextmug comes with a docking coaster for easy charging and a spill-resistant lid. The stylish and ergonomically-designed mug is available in colors ranging from burgundy to sage to black, so you’ll be sure to find an option that suits your dad’s style. Visit https://nextmug.com for more information. Campfires On-the-Go: If Dad loves the great outdoors, ghost stories or s’mores, a Portable Campfire may be just the thing for him. This totable firepit is made from recycled soy wax and paper for sustainability, and is easy to light and put out. Involving a lot less mess and smoke than a traditional campfire, it’s a great addition to any tailgate, backpacking trip or beach or backyard sing-a-long. Pampering: It’s not always acknowledged, but men deserve to be pampered, too. Consider gifting Dad a personal care kit full of top-notch beard oils, colognes and shaving cream. Not sure where to start? Opt for a subscription box this year. This will allow him to try out different brands and products over time. Then, next year, you can craft a gift basket based on his favorite selections. Just for Fun: If you opt for an entirely useless object, make sure that it’s one-of-a-kind. Upload your favorite picture of your dad to mycustombobbleheads.com and they’ll deliver a pint-sized, bobblehead version of him to your doorstep. Making hilarious décor for a bookshelf or desk, your dad will be both flattered and amused by this quirky gift. Lifelong Learning: Is Dad a lifelong learner? Support his quest for knowledge with membership to an online education subscription platform. From soft skills like leadership and poetic thinking to hard skills like web development and photography, your dad will have a world of information straight from the experts in the palm of his hands.

This Father’s Day, bring a smile to Dad’s face with gifts that will make his life easier, and more relaxed, interesting and fun.