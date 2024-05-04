4 Summer Tips to Make Your Bathroom Routine More Planet-Friendly

(StatePoint) Warm weather is here and if you’re spending more time in nature, you may be wondering how to align your own routines to be more planet friendly. One easy place to make improvements is in the bathroom. Here are four simple tips to do just that:

Take shorter showers. Simply shortening your shower time can help reduce the amount of energy your home uses to heat water. You might also consider turning the water temperature down a bit. Cooler showers are not only better for the planet, they can be better for your skin and hair — and a lot more refreshing in the warmer months! Turn off the water when brushing. Turning the water off when you brush your teeth can make a huge difference over time. Think of it this way — if you heed your hygienist’s advice and brush for 2 minutes twice a day, you could be running the faucet needlessly for 1,460 minutes a year! Recycle recyclables. Some research suggests the bathroom may be the least sustainable room in the house — with only 25% of people claiming they actively recycle products used there, compared to 50% in the kitchen. Whenever possible, try to select products that come in recyclable packaging and be sure to take the extra step of disposing bathroom products in the proper receptacle. Check labels. Checking the label can help ensure the ingredients and processes used to make your products align with your values. Some people carefully scan ingredient lists and many look for third-party certifications. The cruelty-free mark from PETA certifies no animal testing was performed with the product. Ingredient quality certifications are also important, but less common. Herbal Essences, for example, partners with leading plant scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew to certify the quality and authenticity of the botanicals used in its shampoo and conditioners. Full of ingredients your hair loves like Aloe and Camellia seed oil, and free of things like parabens, dyes and phthalates, you can get healthy, beautiful hair and have confidence in the ingredient quality. Herbal Essences has also recently introduced a new bottle design with less plastic. To learn more, visit herbalessences.com.

Over time, small changes can have a huge impact. This summer, consider a few simple bathroom-routine changes that can help make a positive difference.