HADASSAH FLORIDA HOSTS POOLSIDE “KLEZMER & KOCKTAILS” VIRTUAL FUNDRAISING CONCERT

Boca Chamber Member Update:





BOYNTON BEACH, FL – on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 7:00pm virtually join the Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra under the direction of the incomparable Aaron Kula for a fundraiser to support Hadassah. From the comfort of your own home, Maestro Kula and the orchestra will musically captivate you. Experience the Orchestra’s re-imagined traditional Klezmer music punctuated with stylized arrangements and improvisations.



To participate in the energizing “Klezmer & Kocktails” concert – part of Hadassah’s innovative Arts & Lifestyle Zoom Series the cost is $25 per person. Other levels of giving are available to support Hadassah. Please visit http://www.hadassah.org/events/poolsideklezmer to register. Upon registration, you will receive an emailed confirmation with the link to the virtual concert and a signature Klezmer Kocktail recipe.



Hadassah Florida serves the entire state – Miami-Dade, Broward, FL Atlantic (Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties) and Central (from the east to the west coast of Florida). Hadassah Florida is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org.

Photo: Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra – sourced from http://www.klezmercompany.com media gallery.