The Boca Chamber CEO Message 05/05

Good Morning Member!



May 4th marked the beginning of Phase One for most of the State of Florida’s reopening process. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are excluded from Phase One due to the significant amount of cases in these areas. The Governor and local leadership continue to monitor the progress of these counties very carefully so they too can join the rest of the state in the Phase One reopening plan. As restrictions are eased and modified, the County and Cities will follow suit in that order. The Governor’s strategic approach to reopening puts health and safety first, while taking the necessary steps to regain our state’s economy. While prevention is still top priority, our efforts to support your business is more important than ever.



As our Chamber continues Moving Business Forward by serving our local businesses, we are also continuing to deliver on our foundation’s mission. The Golden Bell Education Foundation supports our local Boca Raton public schools through a grant program. As the Palm Beach County School district was forced to shut-down schools due to COVID-19, the district moved quickly to shift students to virtual learning. While we may not know exactly when students will return to the classroom, or what learning looks like in the future, we do know that Golden Bell will continue to support our students to provide them with the best education possible. If this is something you feel as passionately about as we do, please consider supporting our Golden Bell Education Foundation today, Tuesday, May 5th for the Giving Tuesday Now campaign. Please click here to make a donation.



As part of Golden Bell’s efforts to support our students in their entrepreneurial pursuits, our annual Young Entrepreneur Academy (YEA!) Investor Panel Competition is just a few weeks away. Please join us for this first ever virtual event and watch our students in grades 6-12 pitch their businesses to a group of successful business entrepreneurs for a chance to earn valuable funding for their businesses. The event takes place on Wednesday, May 13th, 5pm – 7:30pm. You can register by clicking here. Over the years, our community has become quite familiar with Giving Tuesday, a movement to help support nonprofit organizations. During these challenging times, we are asking our members to help support the many local nonprofits that make a difference in our community every day. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to give back to our communities, while still practicing social distancing. Please click here for a list of nonprofit organizations that need your help.



As we support local nonprofits for Giving Tuesday Now, please be sure to register for a cyber-chat webinar specifically geared for our nonprofit members featuring veteran nonprofit executive, Bradley Hurlburt, the President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Through their great efforts, the Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund has granted over $1,395,540 to support local organizations. Brad will provide valuable insight on how to keep a nonprofit relevant, realigned, and raising money in the present times. To register please click here or scroll down to the events section of this email.



Looking ahead, your Chamber is proud to announce our first ever virtual monthly Membership Breakfast event next week, sponsored by West Boca Medical Center. Grab a cup of coffee and join your fellow Chamber members “in the cloud” on May 14, 2020 at 8:30am. Members will also be entered into a drawing to win a prize! Please be sure to register by clicking here.



The Boca Chamber continues to provide you with popular educational webinars and virtual experiences. Our goal is to keep you informed and engaged. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual events this week:



05/06 – 1:30pm: How To Market Your Business During Challenging Times

Speaker: Alex Oliveria, CEO, Prediq Media

Click here to register

05/07 – 11:00am: Non-Profits & COVID-19: Relevance, Realignment & Raising Money

Speaker: Bradley Hurlburt, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm beach and Martin Counties

Click here to register

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.



May is Mental Health Awareness month. As our journey through this virus continues on, we know the toll it is taking on our family, friends and co-workers. It is important that we take the time to practice self-care and checkup on those who are important in our lives. Please be kind and patient. I want to assure you that during these uncertain times, you are not alone. We are right here beside you.



Together – we will get through this.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780