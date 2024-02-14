Boynton Beach Realtor® Diane Gray Joins the Fight Against Cancer 5K

Diane Gray, one of the newest members of the Boca Chamber, is representing The Keyes Company in Boynton Beach to lead the company‘s charge in the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC XIV) event. The fundraiser, in its 14th year, supports cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. This is the #1 ranked fundraiser among the NFL, with the Dolphins raising well over 64 million dollars since its inception. With cancer impacting countless lives, Diane’s personal connection fuels her determination as she honors her family and all those affected by this disease.

Why It Matters: Cancer has touched Diane’s life deeply, with the tragic loss of brother at age 22, her mother’s brave battle with breast cancer, and her father’s recent stomach cancer diagnosis of signet-ring carcinoma. Together, let’s rally behind Diane and her team to raise crucial funds for life-saving research. Your support is vital. Every dollar contributes to advancing cancer research and improving the lives of those impacted by this disease. All contributions are tax-deductible, and 100% of funds raised go directly to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Let’s unite against cancer and create a future where lives are saved and families are spared. Together, we can make a difference!

DolphinsChallengeCancer #CancerResearch #JoinTheFight #DonateToday

For more information and to donate to Diane Gray’s Donor Page please copy and paste link:

https://dolphins.donordrive.com/participant/35980

Or Contact Diane Gray directly at 561.220.6470 or DianeGray@Keyes.com