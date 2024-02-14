Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County Calls On Florida Congressional Members

Palm Beach County, FL (February 14, 2024) — Nationwide, housing costs are skyrocketing as more families lack access to a safe, affordable, and decent place to call home. Here in Florida, every one in six households pay half or more of their income on housing.

During the week of February 5th, Jennifer Thomason, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County, along with hundreds of local Habitat organizations and affordable housing advocates, met with Senators Scott and Rubio, Representatives Cherfilus-McCormick, Mast, Frankel, and Moskowitz in Washington, D.C. They urged for action and prioritization of policies that will increase the number of affordable homes, particularly for homeownership.

Congress can respond to this need by supporting vital housing and community development programs in 2025 and through the passage of the bipartisan Neighborhood Homes Investment Act.

There are a number of federal solutions that can help increase the number of affordable homes across the country. In Palm Beach County, the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and Section 502 Single Family Housing Direct Loan Program (Section 502 Direct) are the primary Federal programs that provide funding exclusively for homeownership projects serving low-income families.

“Given the historic low supply of affordable homes, especially for entry-level homeownership, Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County urged Congress to prioritize federal policies and investments that increase the number of affordable homes, said Thomason. “ Through advocacy, Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County highlighted the need for Congress to support policies that increase the supply of safe, decent, and affordable homes, especially for homeownership.”

Habitat on the Hill is Habitat’s primary legislative conference that brings together nearly 400 Habitat staff members, board members, homeowners, resident leaders, volunteers and emerging leaders in Washington, D.C. every year. The participants are united by a common purpose, representing their communities, engaging with each other, learning from esteemed housing experts, and collaboratively strategizing to champion policies that drive home affordability at the local, state, and federal levels.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International. Our mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Since 1986, we have built 426 new homes, revitalized 749 existing homes, and partnered with over 1,170 families and individuals in need of safe, decent, and affordable housing in Palm Beach County. Habitat homeowners apply to qualify for the program, then help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, and shopping or donating to any of our five ReStore-Thrift Store & Donation centers, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To discover more, visit www.habitatgreaterpbc.org and follow us online at @HabitatGPBC.

For any inquiries, contact Kristen Bardin, Director of Advancement, at kristen.bardin@habitatgreaterpbc.org