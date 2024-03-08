The 657th edition of The Boca Raton Tribune is ready! March 7 – March 14, 2024

Stay connected with your weekly community newspaper and know what’s happening in your neighborhood. From local events to community updates, we’ve got you covered.

Headlines

Municipal: Exercise your right to vote! The City of Boca Raton will hold a Municipal Election on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Community:

Two Boca Raton Residents Celebrate 105th Birthdays Together at Sinai Residences!

Sixty Vines Hosts “Pours For Purpose”, an Evening to Give Back and Support Three Notable Community Non-Profits

Fuller Center’s Valentine’s Day Proclamation Touches Lives in Multiple Cities

Entertainment:

World-Famous Soprano Sparkles

FAU’s ‘Owls in the Outfi eld’ Returns for Second Annual Family Fun Extravaganza