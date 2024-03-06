FAU’s ‘Owls in the Outfield’ Returns for Second Annual Family Fun Extravaganza

Boca Raton, FL – The anticipation is building as Florida Atlantic University (FAU) gears up to host the second annual “Owls in the Outfield” event at the FAU Baseball Stadium complex on Saturday, March 16th, starting at 1 p.m. Located at 777 Glades Road on the Boca Raton campus, this covered and catered outdoor event promises a day filled with carnival excitement and family-friendly activities.

Designed with FAU’s Owl families in mind, the event offers something for everyone to enjoy. From thrilling carnival games to mouthwatering treats like funnel cakes and fried Oreos, attendees will be treated to a delightful array of options. Hot dogs and other delicious food items will also be available, ensuring that hunger pangs are kept at bay throughout the festivities.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, FAU’s beloved mascots, Owlsley and Hoot, will be making appearances alongside a talented DJ to keep the energy high. Capture memories at the photo booth, marvel at the creations of balloon artists, or indulge in some whimsical face painting – there’s no shortage of entertainment options for guests of all ages.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase discount tickets to catch FAU’s softball and baseball teams in action. The FAU softball team will be facing off against UAB at 2 p.m., followed by the FAU baseball team taking on Maine at 4 p.m. It’s a perfect opportunity for sports enthusiasts to cheer on their favorite teams while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Justin Eggen, coordinator for family engagement at FAU, expressed excitement about the event’s return, noting its origins in feedback from Owl families seeking a springtime gathering. “This is the second year of ‘Owls in the Outfield,’ and we’re thrilled to continue building on the success of last year’s event,” Eggen stated. “We invite everyone to join us for a day of festivities and fun.”

Admission to the 1 p.m. event is $25, offering access to all the attractions and activities on offer. Discounted tickets for the softball and baseball games can be purchased online, with links provided on the event’s website. Additionally, tickets will be available for purchase at the box office, with a discounted rate offered upon presentation of an “Owls in the Outfield” purchase confirmation.

For those seeking more information or looking to secure their tickets, inquiries can be directed to 561-297-2733, or via email at owlfamily@fau.edu. Further details are also available on the event’s official website.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of FAU’s “Owls in the Outfield” – mark your calendars for March 16th and get ready to create lasting memories with family and friends amidst the lively spirit of the FAU community.