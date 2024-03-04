Exercise your right to vote! The City of Boca Raton will hold a Municipal Election on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

What To Know Before You Vote in the March 19 Municipal and PPP Elections

The Florida Presidential Preference Primary Election (PPP) will also take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. Learn more about voting before you head to the polls…

Municipal Election

The next regularly scheduled Municipal Election for the City of Boca Raton will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The open seats are those of Seat C and Seat D.



Qualified Candidates for Seat C

Yvette Drucker

Bernard Korn



Qualified Candidates for Seat D

Brian Stenberg

Andy Thompson

View election reports for all candidates.

View a sample ballot.



Information on Voter Registration is available through the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Please Note: The last day to register to vote for the 2024 Municipal Election was Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

To vote in future elections, visit RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov.

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election

Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary Election (PPP) will also take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. This Primary is a closed-primary election. You must be registered with one of Florida’s major political parties to be eligible to vote in the PPP.

Visit the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections to register to vote.

Please Note: The last day to register to vote with the major political party of your choice for the Presidential Preference Primary Election was Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

To vote in future elections, visit RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov

Early Voting

Early voting is available from Saturday, March 9 – Sunday, March 17 from 7am to 7pm.

Registered voters in Palm Beach County can vote at any Early Voting location.

You may drop off your Vote-by-Mail ballot in-person at one of four Elections Offices, at a secure ballot intake station, or at any Early Voting location during Early Voting hours. View Locations.

Vote-By-Mail

Voters wishing to vote by mail in the 2024 elections are required to make a new Vote-by-Mail request.

“Request for all elections” on the form.

Request a Vote-by-Mail ballot through Palm Beach County Elections Voting Services.

If you do not renew a Vote-by-Mail ballot request, you will not receive a ballot for upcoming 2024 contests, presidential primaries, later primaries for state and local offices, or the November presidential election.

Please Note: The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot be mailed to you is no later than 5pm on Thursday, March 7, 2024 – the 12th day before the election.

Find Your Precinct

Finding your assigned polling location is simple and important to get right when you are ready to vote at the polls on Election Day. The precinct you live in determines which races will be on your ballot and where you vote. On Election Day, you must vote in the polling location that is assigned to your precinct.

There Are 3 Ways to Find Your Precinct:

Your Voter Information Card will list your precinct and your polling location.

Call 561-656-6200 and ask for your precinct and polling location.

Find your precinct online with the Vote Palm Beach Precinct Finder.

Polling Location Change:

Precinct 1729 (Center for Spiritual Living) has been relocated to Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 South Military Trail.

For more information, view Palm Beach County Votes 2024.