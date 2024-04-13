Boca Gets High Marks In Mayor’s Address  

By Marci Shatzman

A glowing ‘report card’ for Boca Raton, albeit with some challenges ahead, Mayor Scott Singer said in his State of the City at the inaugural Community Celebration in Mizner Park Amphitheater.

With Boca’s growth spurt, and keeping new residents in mind, the free outdoor event on April 10 was a way to spread the word on “our shared achievements, our commitment to progress, and priorities for the future that will shape our City in the years to come,” Singer said in advance.

A small farming community in founding architect Addison Mizner’s day 99 years ago, Boca grew into the site of WWII’s radar base and later IBM’s famous personal computer invention. “We must honor our history and embrace the trailblazing that brought us here,” Singer said from the stage. “We are inviting innovation, but we must act quickly. Our biggest challenge is complacency. We have the talent to deliver the dream we all share. Now is our time.”

After his talk, the local band Remix played as the community visited city departments that all had display booths. Also there were city council members and city leaders, including Police Chief Michele Miuccio.