Boca City Voters Picked Drucker and Thomson

By Marci Shatzman

There was a cake of course, and a lot of hugs for the winners. Boca Raton’s city council election was over a half-hour after the polls closed on Tuesday.

Palm Beach County’s Supervisor of Elections posted the winners after a short hiatus that worried supporters at Yvette Drucker’s gathering at Tap 42. But by 7:31 it was, in the words of Mayor Scott Singer, “a done deal.”

Running for a second term, Drucker easily captured 76.98% of the vote to Bernard Korn’s 23.02%. Her family came in from Miami to help her celebrate her election victory. The cake was hers.

Andy Thomson returns to city council after two years in a race to replace Deputy Mayor Monica Mayotte, who’s term limited.

That was a much bigger party at Maggiano’s with lots of kids; the Thomsons have five. And familiar faces like Boca Raton Airport Authority chair Bob Tucker and auctioneer Neil Saffer and his wife Trish.

Supporters celebrated Thomson’ win in a race against Brian Stenberg with 62.54% vs. 37.46% of the vote. A slew of union endorsements helped Thomson recapture a seat. John T. Cagno, past president of FOP Lodge 35, said theirs cited his commitment to the city’s “safety and security.”