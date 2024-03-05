Sixty Vines Hosts “Pours For Purpose”, an Evening to Give Back and Support Three Notable Community Non-Profits
Sustainable wine-centric restaurant partners with three vital community charities, to present a night of abundant food, wine, entertainment and environmental consciousness
Boca Raton, FL — Sixty Vines invites Boca Raton to a night of celebration, wine education, and global cuisine while supporting three local causes: The Junior League, Lynn Cancer Institute’s Go Pink Challenge, and the Boca Raton Police Foundation. In working with three local charities, the restaurant brand known for its mission of sustainability, aims to provide assistance to those in need in the Boca Raton community.
Subscribe to continue reading
Become a paid subscriber to get access to the rest of this post and other exclusive content.