Cool Tools to Elevate Summer Celebrations

(StatePoint) As temperatures rise and the days get longer, it’s time for grilling and get-togethers. Make sure your summer soirees are extra special by stocking up on top kitchen essentials.

Gear for Grill Masters . To be a great grill master, you need the best gear! Build up your BBQ basics with a new Prep & Serve BBQ Tray Set. Available in medium and large sizes, each set features a two-piece nesting design. One white and one black tray allow you to easily separate raw and cooked food or meat and vegetables to prevent contamination. ($21.99 – $23.99)

Prepping Perfection. Prep, marinade and serve your grilling dishes all with one set of Prep & Serve Marinade Trays. The two-piece set features a deep, 2-inch bottom tray to hold marinading liquids, while the top tray functions as both a lid and a serving tray for food. Like the BBQ Trays, the Prep & Serve Marinade Trays are available in two sizes and are stain resistant, BPA free and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. ($29.99 – $34.99)

Festive, Fresh and Fun Craft Cocktails. Think crafting fresh cocktails means dirtying multiple kitchen tools? Think again! Now you can juice, jig, strain and mix all with the versatile Tovolo Cocktail Shaker. The jigger cap doubles as a lid and measurer; the built-in reamer allows you to juice citrus fruit directly into your drink; and the strainer keeps ice or herbs inside while pouring. Crafting delicious cocktails at home has never been easier. ($35.99)

Ice, Ice Baby. Once you’ve mixed your drinks, elevate ordinary cocktails to extraordinary with Tovolo Craft Ice Molds. They’re not only fun, they’re also functional. Thanks to their patented design, the ice melts slower than standard cubes, keeping drinks colder longer without watering them down. The stackable, leak-free molds are crafted from durable, BPA-free materials that are dishwasher safe. Plus, they’re available in a variety of shapes, such as sports balls, and novelty shapes—including new rainbows, limes, faceted hearts, diamonds and spheres. Available in packs of two and four, there’s something to fit any summer party theme. ($11.99– $19.99)

Summer Popsicles. Nothing’s better on a hot summer day than a sweet treat. But basic popsicles, be gone! Now you can enjoy any flavor or shape you desire by making your own homemade creations with Pop Molds. Simply fill the molds with your favorite flavored liquids, insert the handle with built-in drip guard and stack in the freezer. In a few hours, voila! The easy-to-use molds are available in traditional or a variety of playful shapes, such as dinosaurs, pineapples, unicorns, stars and more. ($17.99)

Scoop It Up. We all scream for ice cream! As the most popular dessert, more than two-thirds of Americans say they always keep ice cream in their freezer. Make scooping easy with the Tovolo Tilt-Up Ice Cream Scoop. The unique design features a tapered end, ergonomic handle and chrome-plated zinc alloy that retains heat to help easily cut through frozen treats and dispense them into your cone or dish for picture-perfect frozen creations. Plus, the built-in feet keep ice cream drips inside the scoop and off your countertops for a clean kitchen. ($13.99)

For more information, visit www.tovolo.com.

Gearing up with cool kitchen tools will ensure your summer celebrations will be fabulous and fun.