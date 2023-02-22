UF/IFAS Entomologist Warns of Top 8 Invasive Species Invading Homes and Costing Homeowners Billions.

Invasive species are a major problem in Florida, causing billions of dollars of damage to homes each year. Insects and rodents that invade households can cause significant problems and become very expensive to control. In this press release, William Kern, an associate professor in the department of entomology and nematology at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center, lists the top eight invasive species that invade households and empty wallets.

The first and most expensive invasive species on the list is the West Indian Drywood termite (WIDT). This termite originated in western Chile and has spread widely throughout the Caribbean and beyond. It is found throughout Florida, although it is more commonly found near the coasts. Drywood termites are particularly problematic because they produce hard fecal pellets that are the most common evidence of an infestation during the non-swarming season. The cost of fumigating structures for WIDT is estimated to be around $91 million per year in Florida alone.

Another invasive termite species that is very destructive is the Formosan Subterranean termite. Florida has two invasive subterranean termites from East Asia: the more temperate Formosan subterranean termite and the more tropical Asian subterranean termite. Both are aggressive foragers and very destructive, consuming a lot of wood in a short period of time. The cost of repairing damage caused by Formosan Subterranean termites is estimated to be around $500 million to $1 billion each year for Floridians. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimates the average cost of repair to a single-family home from Formosan Subterranean termites is about $10,000, with severe damage scenarios costing $40,000 to $60,000.

The Asian Subterranean termite is another invasive species that is a greater threat to tropical and subtropical Florida than the Formosan. Originating in Southeast Asia, this termite is widespread in the Caribbean, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and was first identified in Florida in 1996. Its rapid spread in southeast Florida and its aggressive foraging makes it a significant threat. It is currently limited to Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties, where residents spend $25 to $50 million per year on prevention, control, and repairs related to the termite.

The fourth invasive species on the list is the roof rat. The roof rat is the primary suburban pest rat in Florida and can spread rat lung worm, leptospirosis, salmonella, and murine typhus. They can consume and destroy stored animal and human food, attack fruit crops, and take up residence in attics, soffits, hollow walls, and outdoor buildings. When they invade buildings, they can chew through wires that can potentially start fires, gnaw through plastic and lead water pipes, make holes in walls, and cause other structural damage. Roof rats originated in southern Asia and were transported by people wherever traders went.

The fifth invasive species on the list is the Norway rat. Known as the brown rat, sewer rat, or the subway rat, they are the most common rat species in the world and are found on every continent except Antarctica. In Florida, they can cause significant damage to homes and spread diseases such as leptospirosis and salmonella. Rodent control may require minor structural changes to prevent entry through small openings, added sanitation measures, use of traps, and more.

The final three invasive species on the list are house mice, house sparrows, and European starlings. House mice are very common in Florida and can cause damage to homes, as well as spread diseases such as hantavirus and salmonella. House sparrows and European starlings are both aggressive and have been known to