The Museum of Discovery and Science Will Set Wheels and Minds in Motion During Engineering-Themed

Cities of the Future showcases a flying car landing pad | Photo: MacGillivray Freeman Films

February Events

Tinker, toy and test your foundations, watch Cities of the Future, a new IMAX film debuting on February 16, and more

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will set wheels and minds in motion during its engineering-themed activities in February! Guests of all ages can test their creativity, skills and knowledge of city infrastructures during Engineering Weekends. Guests can also discover exciting innovations in sustainable engineering by viewing Cities of the Future, the newest IMAX® documentary film to debut at the AutoNation® IMAX® Theater.

“MODS is cultivating young minds from the ground up and promoting solid STEM-based skill foundations during our engineering-themed February events,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We’re excited to debut the new IMAX film Cities of the Future, which provides an awe-inspiring look at feats of engineering designed to sustain our planet. We invite guests of all ages to put their knowledge to the test and forge lasting memories.”

Think, construct, test and improve your engineering skills with MODS’ Engineering Weekends on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on Sundays, from noon – 5 p.m. Devise and manufacture various structures, learn about the first steps of engineering and discover what it takes to become an engineer. Tinker with tools and get hands-on with the building and design of a resilient city. For young engineers (ages 0-6), assemble structures with LEGO® bricks, DUPLO® blocks or MAGNA-TILES® and use various materials to experiment with erecting super tall towers. Then, find inspiration at a showing of Cities of the Future, a captivating IMAX® experience debuting in South Florida on February 16. This film, presented by MacGillivray Freeman Films and the American Society of Civil Engineers, unveils the groundbreaking innovations shaping our world. From solar energy beamed from space to flying cars, smart buildings and eco-friendly infrastructure, witness the transition to a sustainable future. Narrated by John Krasinski, the film takes you on a journey to cities like Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Singapore, showcasing real progress and the human ingenuity behind it. Join the movement towards a brighter, greener future. For the IMAX® documentary schedule, please visit mods.org/showtimes.

School is out, but MODS’ Camp STEAMology “For the Love of Science” on February 19 for children ages 5 – 10 is in! Ignite your love for science by joining MODS for our all-time signature STEM activations, including Nitro Cloud Demos, To Fly in the Makerspace and other hands-on activities. The cost is $60 per child for MODS members and $70 per child for non-members. For a multi-child discount, save $10 off the total by using code “10off” at check out. Registration is required at mods.org/camp.

Guests can visit and investigate underwater marvels in MODS’ Voyage to the Deep – Underwater Adventures, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, a new traveling exhibit. “Seas” the day and embark on the legendary Nautilus submarine with Captain Nemo for an interactive journey of underwater exploration! Discover Jules Verne’s mythical world of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by diving into the Cabinet of Curiosities, where you’ll come face-to-face with the most bizarre and awe-inspiring marine specimens imaginable! Then, channel your inner explorer and tinker with the groundbreaking gadgets and gizmos that made Admiral Peary and Matthew Henson Arctic legends during the early 1900s. Assemble your crew, gather your sea legs and join us for a once-in-a-lifetime, oceanic odyssey that’ll make your wildest nautical dreams come true! The Voyage to the Deep-Underwater Adventures is a traveling exhibition produced by the Australian National Maritime Museum, an Australian Government entity, and toured internationally by Flying Fish.

For more information about MODS’ February programs and special events, visit mods.org.

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades (only 3% of science museums are accredited for excellence and leadership in the field). In the past year, MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward’s Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 15 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).