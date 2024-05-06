Boca Dance Studio Joins Advisory Council for The Center for Arts and Innovation

Boca Raton, FL

Boca Dance Studio is proud to announce its collaboration with the forthcoming Center for Arts and Innovation as a member of the Advisory Council. This strategic partnership aims to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation within the local community.

As a 40-year local business committed to excellence in children’s dance education, Boca Dance Studio brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Advisory Council. By joining forces with The Center for Arts and Innovation, both organizations aim to play a pivotal role in advancing artistic endeavors and providing a platform for emerging talents right here in Boca Raton. Owner Melanie Gibbs says, “A cultural space of this scope is most welcome in the Boca community and long overdue. As a dancer, teacher, small business owner, and Boca resident I couldn’t be more excited to play even a tiny part in seeing this project come to fruition.”

The Center for Arts and Innovation, dedicated to becoming the cultural hub for Boca Raton, is delighted to welcome Boca Dance Studio to its esteemed Advisory Council. This collaboration signifies a commitment to shaping the future of the arts through shared knowledge, resources, and a passion for fostering creativity. “I share Melanie’s enthusiasm that this project will elevate the arts in our community,” says TCAI Director of Stewardship Andrea Doyle. “We are super excited to welcome Melanie and Boca Dance Studio to the Advisory Council!”

Together, Boca Dance Studio and The Center for Arts and Innovation look forward to driving positive change in the arts community, supporting artists, and creating a vibrant center for residents and visitors alike within the cultural landscape.