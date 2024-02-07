Celebrated Major Fundraiser Jan Savarick Joins The Center for Arts & Innovation in Boca Raton

Jan Savarick

Boca Raton, FL – The Center for Arts and Innovation, an upcoming 21st-century creativity and innovation hub that will revitalize Boca Raton’s downtown core and set an example for cultural infrastructure of the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran nonprofit leader Jan Savarick as Executive Director of Leadership Gifts, a key member of The Center’s leadership team.

As Executive Director of Leadership Gifts, Jan will serve as the liaison to the incredible group of visionary capital donors known as The Center’s Vanguards who will usher in this crucial next phase of The Center’s capital campaign. Jan joins The Center at a pivotal moment as the project recently surpassed its initial fundraising goal with over $30 million in capital commitments raised. With this appointment, the recent selection of world-renowned architect Renzo Piano as lead designer, and the anchoring of the land in Downtown Boca Raton across from the new Brightline station, the organization is poised to create a globally-renowned epicenter for creativity, education, innovation and community.

“Jan is an incredibly respected and highly regarded leader in the nonprofit sector and has spearheaded some of the most ambitious campaigns in South Florida,” said Andrea Virgin, Chair & CEO of The Center. “The addition of her unique perspective and expertise perfectly positions The Center as we translate this transformative vision into physical reality.”

“We are thrilled to learn of the new addition to Andrea’s team to bring the revolutionary Center for Arts & Innovation to Boca Raton,” said Dick Schmidt of The Schmidt Family Foundation, who made a substantial contribution to The Center last October. “Having worked directly with Jan on several major capital campaigns here in the city, we know the power of her leadership firsthand.”

“The vision for The Center for Arts and Innovation represents the vision for a future-forward Boca Raton, one where arts, culture and technology can thrive in a world-class creative campus,” said Jan Savarick, Executive Director of Leadership Gifts for The Center. “Andrea and her team have set forth a remarkable vision and I could not be more excited to expand on the foundation they have built. A project of this magnitude calls for the South Florida community and beyond to come together and play a role in what will irrevocably shape the future of our city, state, and cultural infrastructure of the future.”

For the past 35 years, Jan has built her reputation as a community leader in South Florida. Most recently, she held the role of Executive Director for Presidential Initiatives at Florida Atlantic University, working directly with former President John Kelly to advance the mission of the University through philanthropy. Previously, she was President of the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, where she played an integral role in the success of the foundation and the hospital for almost 15 years. Jan was named one of “South Florida’s Most Influential Business Women” and a “Palm Beach County Ultimate CEO” by the South Florida Business Journal.

As The Center embarks on its next significant phase of development, it also extends its deepest gratitude to all of its capital donors who have supported its mission through their transformative generosity including, but not limited to, the James & Marta Batmasian Family Foundation; Elizabeth H. Dudley; the Kent Jordan Family; the Schmidt Family Foundation; The Edith & Martin Stein Family Foundation; and Andrea Virgin (in remembrance of Thomas J. Virgin).

Conceptually announced in 2018, The Center for Arts and Innovation is a non-profit mission to create a comprehensive, economically vibrant, accessible, innovative and sustainable cultural destination in Boca Raton that will enhance the arts and cultural infrastructure in the city; benefit the residents, patrons, visitors, organizations and civic and business communities; and be a landmark along the Gold Coast for future generations of audiences, artists, students, businesses, technologies and institutions. The Center can curate experiences either indoors or out, public or private, free or ticketed, for the young or old, student or professional, from all walks of life, either day or night, weekday or weekend, and all year long – The Center is truly a center for all.