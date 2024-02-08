Spirit of Giving will Host its 5th Annual Community Spirit Race

On Saturday, March 2, 2024

Boca Raton, FL – On Saturday, March 2, 2024, the much-anticipated 5th Annual Community Spirit Race, hosted by Spirit of Giving, is set to bring together participants from all walks of life for a day of fitness, camaraderie, and philanthropy.

This event offers a unique opportunity for individuals to support their favorite nonprofit organizations while engaging in a healthy and enjoyable activity. By signing up under a nonprofit team, a portion of the registration fee is directed back to that specific nonprofit, providing crucial support for their initiatives. Additionally, participants have the option to make a direct donation to their chosen nonprofit’s team goal, with the assurance that 100% of their contribution goes towards the cause.

The action-packed day unfolds at the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Football Stadium, offering a vibrant setting for the festivities. Registration kicks off bright and early at 6:30 a.m., setting the stage for an exhilarating day ahead. The main events, including the 5K run and 1 Mile family walk, commence at 8:00 a.m., giving participants the opportunity to lace up their running shoes and hit the pavement in support of a meaningful cause.

Following the race, attendees can look forward to a Kids Fun Run inside FAU Stadium, providing younger participants with a chance to showcase their athleticism and enthusiasm. An award ceremony will also be held to recognize the achievements of top performers and fundraisers, celebrating their dedication and commitment to making a difference in their communities.

In addition to the athletic pursuits, participants can indulge in a light breakfast and explore the kids’ zone, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for individuals of all ages to enjoy.

For those unable to join the race in person, there’s still an opportunity to show support as a virtual runner. By creating a personalized fundraising page, virtual runners can rally support from friends, family, and colleagues, amplifying their impact and contributing to the success of their chosen nonprofit. Additionally, both runners and walkers have the option to make direct donations to their preferred nonprofit, ensuring that vital resources are directed towards programs and initiatives that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

The Community Spirit Race embodies the spirit of unity, collaboration, and giving back to the community. Whether participating as an individual, joining a nonprofit team, or supporting as a virtual runner, every contribution plays a vital role in advancing the mission of nonprofit organizations and fostering positive change in society.

More Information: https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com/