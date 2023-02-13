The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative for Winning Prestigious Graphic Design USA Award

(Boca Raton, FL – February 13, 2023) Mary Csar, executive director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), today congratulated Tennessee-based Speak Creative for winning eight Graphic Design USA Awards for website design, including one for the museum’s www.BocaHistory.org.

“Speak Creative did an outstanding job completely revamping our website to match the museum’s recent $3.9-million reimagination and redesign, making it brighter, more information-packed and easier to navigate,” says Csar. “The Boca Raton Historical Society very much appreciates the creative work they did for us, and we congratulate them on this prestigious honor.”

A design-first agency who partners with impactful and meaningful brands, Speak Creative helps to transform organizations online by building world-class experiences through design and technology.

The award for The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum’s website was just one of eight Web Excellence Awards for design garnered by Speak Creative, along with websites for the Atlanta Humane Society, Audubon Nature Institute, Mary Kay Ash Foundation, National Museum of African American Music, and more.

“”We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with our clients,” says Kindra Svendsen, Speak Creative’s VP of Client Partnerships. “We are proud to partner with them to help reimagine their website’s design and functionality, creating a beautiful, conversion-focused experience that drives results.”

“At the Boca Raton Historical Society and the museum, we have certainly seen a dramatic uptick in website visits and individual engagements ever since we launched our redesigned website about a year ago. I have to commend BRHS staff member Laurie-Lynn Jones for her important contributions to our new website,” adds Csar.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

