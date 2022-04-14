Vote Now to Select 30th Providencia Award Winner

The Public is Invited to vote for the winner online April 4 through April 22

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (April 4, 2022) – Discover The Palm Beaches, the official tourism marketing agency for Palm Beach County, announced today the start of the online public voting process to select the recipient of the esteemed 30th Providencia Award. The award is given to a local business, organization, or individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary contribution to the vitality and prosperity of The Palm Beaches as a desirable tourist destination.

As part of the selection process, the community is invited to cast their vote for the winner of the Providencia Award beginning April 4, 2022 through April 22, 2022 by 4:59 p.m. through this link: www.thepalmbeaches.com/partners.

This year’s three finalists are: Boca Raton Museum of Art, Equestrian Sport Productions and Related Southeast.

Editor’s note: High-resolution images of the three finalists can be downloaded, here: https://palmbeachfl.sharefile.com/d-s224350668d8d4e64b0d9920f97d0f6a2

Sample social media post: Vote for the tourism partner that most deserves #ThePalmBeaches Providencia Award at www.thepalmbeaches.com/partners @PalmBeachesFL

“The Providencia Award is our way of celebrating those outstanding entities and individuals who greatly contribute to our local tourism community,” said Jorge Pesquera, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “The past two years tested our industry and showcased its importance to our local and state economy. I can honestly say that I have never seen more dedicated, resilient, creative, and hard-working people and organizations rally together to make sure we all made it through. And not only did we make it through, but we are on the verge of the biggest tourism comeback The Palm Beaches have ever experienced,” continued Pesquera.