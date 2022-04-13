Pandemic Leads to a Surprise Baby Bust

When the world shut down in March 2020, few people were sure what to expect. Two years later, the impact of the COVID pandemic is still being felt. After historic unemployment rates, the United States economy is slowly recovering. The shift to virtual work environments has altered employee demands for the foreseeable future.

One area that caught scientists’ interest was the pandemic’s immediate effect on the birth rate. For decades, birth rates in the industrialized world have been on the decline. In Palm Beach Country, rates have remained stable for the past decade.

As the pandemic removed many of the obstacles that cause people to delay family life, such as work obligations or a lack of child care, would this usher in a new baby boom?

Early Predictions

In 2021, researchers at the University of Michigan theorized that the pandemic’s aftermath would lead to a baby surge. Similar patterns have been observed throughout history, as baby booms have followed other major economic crises, including the Great Depression.

Media outlets speculated in a less scientific way that the lockdowns imposed in various municipalities would inevitably lead to more pregnancies.

In the months following the pandemic, these predictions were revealed to be mostly inaccurate. While the circumstances in lockdown did encourage some economically-stable couples to become pregnant, overall fertility declined.

Why a Bust?

Before looking at the factors that lead to the pandemic baby bust, it is important to understand what made some couples decide to have children during the lockdown.

Around 40% of working women do not qualify for any type of maternity leave. This means that fertility decisions are heavily weighed against career implications. For younger people in the early stages of their work lives, pregnancy may simply be too risky.

At the same time, childcare averages around $8,000 per year for one child. Couples interested in growing their families had to consider these additional costs.

For the 40 percent of Americans who could perform their job remotely, the pandemic opened up a once impossible option. Parents could effectively keep their job while staying at home with their children. Couples who could take advantage of these circumstances were much more likely to plan for a baby during the pandemic.

Two people working full-time jobs at home was an ideal, but rare situation during the pandemic. The majority of workers could not pivot to remote environments. Instead, they were let go or risked infection from their workplace. As the health effects of COVID on pregnant women and fetuses were yet unknown, many couples took the cautious route and postponed their fertility plans.

As entire industries collapsed under the pandemic, many people were not sure when they would return to the workforce. This uncertainty further drove down fertility rates.

While the drop in births will impact future demographics, researchers have noted that the bust is much smaller than expected, and the possibility of a rebound boom is still high. OB-GYNs in Palm Beach County have already noticed an increase in expectant families.

Countries with Booms

The pandemic led to baby busts across the country and the world. However, there were a few nations that turned this pattern on its head. The Nordic countries, which include Scandinavia, Iceland, and Finland, saw a surprising rise in birth rates during the heart of the pandemic.

Some economists point to these countries’ healthy safety nets as a contributing factor. However, the Nordic countries have historically defied the convention that economic declines precipitate fertility declines. In fact, prior economic recessions in Iceland and Finland were followed by birth rate increases.

This curious trend may relate to how these nations structure family benefits. Nordic households receive paid family leave equal to between 50 to 100% of their prior income for at least 11 months.

These policies transform having a baby from a financial expense to a neutral or positive benefit. Since there are few job opportunities during an economic crisis anyway, many Nordic families use the pause to focus on parenting.

At the same time, employees do not have to worry about their job, as their position is held for the duration of their leave.

The combination of generous benefits and a slowed-down economy also convinced many couples to start their families earlier than planned. By 2021, births in Nordic countries rose by 1% in Sweden to more than 16 % in Iceland.

Post-pandemic Baby Boom Still Likely

Researchers do expect to see a fertility rebound in nations currently undergoing a baby bust. As conditions normalize and Americans return to work, families will become more open to having a baby. If you are one of the 55% of American adults planning to have a baby in the near future, consider the following preparations.

Start Preconception Planning

A healthy pregnancy starts with diet and lifestyle changes at least three months before conception. If you or your partner drinks or smokes, work with your health care provider on a cessation program. If it is possible and necessary, consider a doctor-approved weight loss plan.

Women should take preconception vitamins to ensure that they are consuming adequate levels of iron, folic acid, and other essential nutrients. Both men and women can gain insight into their reproductive health by taking a testosterone test, as abnormal levels can affect fertility.

Make a Baby Budget

Babies bring extra expenses and a pay cut, so advanced financial planning is key. Financial planning experts recommend calculating a rough estimate for typical expenses, such as child care, baby items, food, and medical visits.

While it would be difficult to predict and save for all baby-related costs, having an emergency fund equivalent to 3 to 6 months of savings provides a healthy cushion. You should also understand what your health insurance policy will cover and plan for any out-of-pocket expenses.

Leverage any chances to save money. Can a loved one provide child care? Also look for opportunities to obtain gently used baby items. Strollers, cribs, and other items often appear on marketplace listings like Craigslist and Facebook. Look up the brand and model number of any items you find to ensure they haven’t been recalled.

Plan Your Leave

While most Americans don’t qualify for employer-based or federal family leave, many states have their own policies. You can also pool other types of leave, including vacation and sick leave to cover the first few months after delivery. If your job allows you to do so, consider asking your employer if you can work from home.