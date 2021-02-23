Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Announces 8th Annual Moments Event

Moments Co-Chairs Alyson Seligman and Megan Weisman, Photo: Tracy Benson Photography

Reimagined Concept Enables Guests to Celebrate Virtually, Yet Together in “Bubbles”

Boca Raton, FL – Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County, Inc. (HMHB) is excited to unveil its annual Moments event, this year with a creatively reimagined concept to be held during a two‐day period Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, 2021. In a non‐traditional yet equally special format, guests are encouraged to celebrate in smaller virtual or in‐person “bubbles” to honor the women in their lives – the mothers, aunts, daughters, sisters and friends who make up their village. The event is co‐chaired by Alyson Seligman and Megan Weisman.

Now in its 8th year, Moments typically welcomes more than 300 guests annually, and is designed to support HMHB’s mission to improve maternal health and birth outcomes, and promote healthy families by providing care, education and support.

Moments 2021 invites hosts to create bubbles that can be in‐person or virtual based on comfort level. Whether on a back patio for brunch, bites and bubbly or a tea, or a virtual Zoom room, hosts are invited to share their passion about Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies with their group. Hosts will plan these mini events independently, while HMHB will provide a toolkit with all the messaging and details. It’s a simple yet powerful way to connect advocacy of the agency’s work near and far, while toasting to womanhood.

“Moments has long been celebrated as the official kickoff to Mother’s Day weekend ‐ and especially this year, we want to capture that special feeling of motherhood along with highlighting the powerful work HMHB does in the community,” shared Michelle Gonzalez, CEO of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies. “As HMHB celebrates our 35th year of service in Palm Beach County, we are excited to see how this event has evolved through the years. Even during a pandemic, the ties to our HMHB village are strong – and our advocates are championing it.”

In celebration of the agency’s 35th anniversary, the ticket for guests to attend a bubble is $35 per person. HMHB’s new online platform will make it easy for guests to secure their space at these private events. All funds raised during Moments Bubbles will directly benefit ongoing programming at the agency, which serves pregnant families. HMHB annually touches more than 10,000 pregnant women in Palm Beach County. In 2019, approximately 27 percent of pregnant women in the county received little, late or no prenatal care.

Moments 2021 is presented OB/GYN Specialists of the Palm Beaches with major support from Florida Power and Light; Lewis, Longman & Walker, P.A.; and Office Depot. The dynamic Moments planning committee consists of: Jenny Drossner, Jennifer Michalczak, Ann Moehlenkamp, Pamela Rada, Terry Register, Lisa Rigoli, Kathryn B. Rossmell, Allison Saft, Alyse Schwarzberg, and Kedra Singer.

To learn more about participating or sponsoring the event, please visit www.hmhbpbc.org/moments today.

About Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies:

Since 1986, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies has been committed to improving birth outcomes and promoting healthy families by providing access to care, education, and support to those facing the physical, emotional, economic, and social challenges of pregnancy and infant care. The nonprofit supports more than 70 percent of women delivering babies in Palm Beach County. For more information about Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies of Palm Beach County, please visit www.hmhbpbc.org or contact Mary Carhart at [email protected] or 561‐665‐4518.