You Are Valuable, No Matter Who You Are

By Rick Warren

“The LORD does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:7 (NIV)

Human life reveals God’s purpose and shows God’s glory—so we must always protect the sanctity of life.

No matter who you are or where you’re from, you are valuable. And the same is true for every child, no matter what society tries to tell you today.

None of us are perfect, but the Bible tells us that God accepts responsibility for all our genetic imperfections. Did you know that? That doesn’t mean he takes responsibility for the problems in our lives that we brought on ourselves because of poor choices like overeating or smoking or drinking too much. But your genetics—all the things that you didn’t have any say in, even the things people might call “defects” or “weaknesses”—are all part of your SHAPE.

The Bible says in 1 Samuel 16:7, “The LORD does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart” (NIV).

God accepts responsibility because he has a bigger perspective than any human. He can see what we can’t see. And he loves each of us for our potential to do the great things he has planned for us, regardless of our handicaps, imperfections, or weaknesses.

God isn’t going to compare you with anybody else. He made you to be you. You are his masterpiece. He’s going to help you reach your unique potential.

Talk It Over

Is there someone that you often compare yourself to?

What is it about that person that makes you think they are better (or worse) than you are or that God loves them more (or less)?

Is it enough for you to know that God considers your life sacred? Why or why not?

