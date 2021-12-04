4 Tips to Becoming a More Proactive Business Owner

How can you become a more proactive business owner, and should you? The answer to the second part of that sentence is an easy one: absolutely. Anticipating and dealing with issues before they arise can save you money and allow you to offer better services to your customers or clients. But moving away from a reactive model, in which you only respond to problems once they become full-fledged crises, is not always an intuitive process. In fact, a reactive model is often inherent in many businesses under the assumption that anything else is too costly, but this is a false economy over the long run.

Better Time Management

One of the biggest reasons companies are often reactive is because they simply don’t have the time to be any other way. You might feel like you are already at your limit and you can’t possibly add any more hours to your day, but in fact, you might not be managing your time well. Spend a week or so tracking how you spend your time, and then take a look at how you might be able to operate more efficiently. In addition, spending just five to 15 minutes at the beginning and end of each day to think about what’s ahead and what you need to prioritize can help you work more methodically.

Better Tools

Sometimes, reactivity is not a matter of mindset but of just not having what you need to work more effectively. If you have a fleet, you might do maintenance only to meet any basic requirements and as issues arise. If instead you aimed to do proactive vehicle maintenance, you would probably save money since you would find out about issues before they became bigger and more expensive. You can review a guide on the importance of fleet maintenance management to help you choose the right solution.

Create the Right Culture

If your company seems to often be in crisis mode, lurching from one dilemma to the next, you ultimately have no one to blame but yourself. That’s not to say that any single event or even any of the events originated with you or are your fault, but as the business owner, you create the company culture. You need employees who are motivated by challenge and who you empower to deal with those challenges.

Especially in the sales department where these individuals are important factors of your profit margin. You can help your salespeople become more productive by providing a supportive and encouraging company culture. This can be scary because it can mean delegating and giving them autonomy, but when you choose the right people, this can only make your organization stronger overall.

Fight the Fear

And speaking of scary, fear can be one of the biggest barriers to running your company in a proactive manner. How many times have you ever heard, thought, or even said the equivalent of “we’ve always done it this way”. Fear holds you back from exploring new ways of dealing with issues and finding solutions, whether that is trying out new software, bringing in new people or striking out in a different direction altogether. You shouldn’t be reckless with your company, but you shouldn’t be afraid of failure in and of itself either. You can plan ahead to deal with any consequences of a bad decision to help you keep moving ahead.