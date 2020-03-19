Help Your Salespeople Become More Productive!

By: Robert Curry

Help Your Salespeople Become More Productive!

The best way to help is:

Assign weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual goals. Have the goals posted on a whiteboard so the sales team can see their targets regularly. Post the actual results verse the goals, so everyone knows where they stand compared to the rest of the sales team.

Make each salesperson account for their time by day each week. (Daily Sales Call Report)

Ask for a weekly status report for new clients, existing clients and target potential customers to be visited. (Sales Pipeline Report)

Develop an incentive or commission program that is “win-win” for both the salesperson and the company. Many commission programs are old and outdated. Review your existing commission program to determine if it fits the needs of the business. For example, are the goals for new customer sales?

Commissions should be “paid on paid” meaning the salespeople earn their commission when the customer pays their invoice in full.

Help your Salespeople become more productive! Take charge of your sales team and make them all superstars!

There should always be new customer goals. Protect against a salesperson landing a big account then sitting fat and happy on that one account.

Reduce the commissions after the first year for all existing accounts. New accounts should earn a higher commission. The goal is for the sales staff to focus on winning new customers as the hunters. The customer service department (farmers) can take care of the existing accounts.

Call a weekly sales meeting every Friday afternoon to go over the past weekly activity. Typically in many companies, you can find the salespeople on the golf course right after lunch on Fridays! If one of your salespeople have a five handicap, you know that you have a problem!

Help your Salespeople become more productive! Implement at least these eight rules and your salespeople will make more money and the company’s sales will grow substantially.

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

Please click on the links below to read my other articles like this one, Help your Salespeople become more productive!

Never Give Company Credit Cards to Your Employees.

Your Employees Know What’s Wrong!

Successful Companies Hire the Right People!

I have recently published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

If the information in this article Help Your Salespeople Become More Productive! helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at [email protected] and please share the story with me.

If you would like to purchase either or both books autographed by the author, please click on the following link: Red to Black books.