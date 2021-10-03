Make a Statement: 4 Back-to-School Shoe Trends to Try

(StatePoint) As children all over the country count down the last days of summer, parents are checking off their to-do lists to make sure everyone is ready to head back to school. In addition to school supplies, new shoes are almost always at the top of the list to accommodate growing feet – whether attending class in-person, or virtually.

According to Laryssa Grant, kids buyer for national retailer Rack Room Shoes, this season’s sneaker styles give nod to classic designs and simple silhouettes and are sure to complement any school wardrobe.

“Back-to-school shopping is always an exciting time for families,” says Grant. “And this year, it’s easier than ever for parents to ensure comfort while helping their children express their individualities.”

Here are four back-to-school shoe trends to try:

• Athletic Styles: It’s all about comfort these days, and athleisure wear continues to remain a staple for students of all ages. Athletic shoes typically reserved for a P.E. class are popular this season and can be paired with almost any casual-inspired outfit.

Shoe to try: Lightweight and breathable with a clean, sleek design, the New Balance Roav women’s running shoe is the perfect blend of style and comfort for those on-the-go.

• High Tops: Fashionable and versatile, high-top shoes are back in a major way. This year’s high tops feature on-trend and seasonal colors to wear with skirts, dresses, jeans and more.

Shoes to try: A variety of brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Converse offer high-tops this season that kick it up a notch with brighter and more pronounced patterns.

• Prints and Patterns: Patterned shoes are no longer treated as a statement shoe, but rather as a neutral that can be mixed and paired with any item in the closet.

Shoe to try: The Vans Ward sneaker adds a fun twist to its classic skater-style shoe with assorted patterns and colors. Available in men, women, and children’s sizes, there is something available for students of all ages.

• Color Blocking: Color-blocked styles are a fresh choice for this back-to-school season – and an ideal way to add a unique look to an outfit.

Shoe to try: Nike’s Air Max Excee sneaker offers a variety of vibrant color-blocking options, with sizes for school-aged girls and boys — and parents, too.

For one-stop-shopping during the back-to-school season, parents can visit the Kids Club at Rack Room Shoes in stores or online at rackroomshoes.com.

When it comes to your children’s shoes, style and comfort should both be prioritized. Take a cue from those in the know to ensure your selections are both on-trend and highly functional.