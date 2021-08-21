From the Desk of Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth

With the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, several new public vaccines and testing sites have been opened. This is in addition to the widely available commercial pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other public health sites.

The following public health sites are open seven days a week from 9AM to 7PM, and no appointments are required. All vaccines and testing services are free.

Mid-County Senior Center – main auditorium (walk-up) 3980 Lake Worth Rd Palm Springs FL 33461

South County Civic Center (drive-thru) 16700 Jog Rd Delray Beach FL 33446

Palm Beach County Gardens Branch Library (drive-thru) 11303 Campus Dr Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410



For a complete list of vaccination locations near you, click here.

For a complete list of testing sites, click here.

The Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 866.779.6121 or email: [email protected].

Local businesses and organizations can schedule an onsite mobile vaccination clinic through the HCD’s website (www.hcdpbc.org) by clicking the purple “Mobile Clinic Vaccination & Community Event Request” button.

Building safety update

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners received an update from building officials on the development of a building recertification program.

The following are some of the proposed recommendations under consideration:

Initial notices will be sent to buildings (11,000 sq. ft. or more, 25 years or older, located east of I-95) stating that the property is subject to inspection. Notices will be sent between October and December.

Property owners will have three months to return their structural and electrical checklist to the county and another six months to make repairs related to issues that “pose an immediate threat to life safety”.

The inspection is not intended to review the original designs of buildings unless there is apparent overloading or significant deterioration of important structural elements.

Local cities would have to adopt the program and may adapt it accordingly.

Additionally, municipalities are recommending the program go beyond threshold buildings and include structures that are two or three stories.

Last month, the county building and fire-rescue departments sent letters to property owners, encouraging safety inspections for buildings 25 years or older or waterproofing inspections for younger buildings to identify and remediate deterioration.

The working group will continue to meet and broaden to include structural engineers, insurance industry representatives, condominium lawyers, and realtors to generate a comprehensive program in the near future.

Monoclonal antibody therapy

The state of Florida opened a new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site at Westgate Park and Recreation Center at 3691 Oswego Ave in West Palm Beach, offering services seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The treatment is available at no cost to individuals 12 years of age or older who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.

﻿To make an appointment, call (850) 344-9637.

Nonprofit highlight: Vets Helping Heroes

Robert S Weinroth, Heather Ronan, Laura Malone Millward, Troy McLellan at Boca Chamber Festival Day event supporting Vets Helping Heroes

Twenty-two percent of veterans suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or major depression. Consequently, Vets Helping Heroes, a non-profit located in Boca Raton, provides professionally trained assistance dogs to military heroes with psychological and physical injuries.

These special dogs are trained to carry/retrieve items, open doors, and even sense a seizure before it happens, enabling our veterans to return to a self-reliant life. All of the services are provided at no cost to the veteran.

The nonprofit was founded in 2007 by Irwin Strovoff, a highly decorated WWII veteran and liberated Prisoner of War, and it has changed the lives of many retired veterans.

To learn more about Vets Helping Heroes, call (561) 927-8387.

Hurricane resources

Our hurricane season has become extremely active. Please take some time to prepare and access the resources below.

PBC DART (app) for vital information such as storm surge evacuation areas, flood zones, shelter locations, and locations with emergency generators.

AlertPBC is the county’s Emergency Alert & Notification System that notifies users of imminent threats via text messages, email, or telephone calls. To sign up, visit www.alertpbc.com.