Published On: Wed, Jun 15th, 2022

Soil Collection Ceremony to Take Place June 18

Palm Bech County Mayor Robert S Weinroth invites the community to attend a Soil Collection Ceremony for Mr. Sam Nelson which will be held this Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 A.M. during the Juneteenth Event at Pompey Park Gymnasium at 1101 NW 2nd St in Delray Beach.

This ceremony is hosted by the Palm Beach County Community Remembrance Project in collaboration with Palm Beach County, the City of Delray Beach, the Equal Justice Initiative of Montgomery, AL, and Spady Cultural Heritage Museum.

The ceremony will remember Sam Nelson who was lynched on September 27, 1926.

Nelson was being held in the Delray Beach jail on a charge of attempted assault of a white woman in Miami. The next morning, the steel door of his cell was found battered open and Nelson’s body was found riddled with bullets on a canal bank west of Delray Beach. No one was held accountable for his murder.

During the ceremony, the Board of County Commissioners will present a Resolution Recognizing the Significance of the Federal Emmett Till Antilynching Act and Soil Collection Ceremony for Sam Nelson. 

The soil recently collected near the site of the lynching will be put into glass jars and on display at the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum National Memorial for Peace and Justice, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum and other sites around Palm Beach County.

To learn more about Sam Nelson and the Palm Beach County Community Remembrance Project, visit pbcremembrance.org.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

