Published On: Wed, Jun 15th, 2022

Palm Beach County Mayor Urges Palm Beach County Residents to Dump the Pump on June 17th

With gas prices near $5 a gallon in Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth and Palm Tran Public Transportation are urging everyone to Dump the Pump and try out transit on Thursday, June 17, 2022.

“We hope everyone downloads our Paradise Pass mobile payment app or gets the Paradise Pass smart card.  When riders use the promo code: ‘Value’ on June 17th only, we will give them $6 to ride the bus – that’s enough money for unlimited rides free for an entire day of their choosing,” Palm Tran Executive Director Clinton B. Forbes said.  “It’s the perfect opportunity to learn how transit works and see what an easy, money-saving transportation option it really is,” he added.

PBC Mayor Robert Weinroth delivers “Dump the Pump” proclamation on behalf of Board of County Commissioners

“Our residents have a variety of alternatives to their private passenger vehicle to get from place to place. In addition to Palm Tran, we have Tri-Rail and Brightline for rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach. Downtown circulators are available in many of our urban areas and bike rentals are an option” according to Weinroth, who also serves as the chair of the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.

While gas prices have continued to soar, Palm Tran’s fares have remained the same: just $2 each way.  With 32 routes covering all of Palm Beach County, Palm Tran serves all major malls and medical centers and has stops directly at Lake Worth Beach and Palm Beach.

National Dump the Pump Day is a movement organized by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and unites hundreds of transit providers in encouraging everyone to say ‘no’ to high gas prices on June 17, 2022.

Proclaimed Dump the Pump Day by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Palm Tran is joined by the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) and South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA)/Tri-Rail in promoting the initiative.

To plan a trip on Palm Tran, download the Palm Tran app in the app store or visit: www.palmtran.org.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It