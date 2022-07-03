Are You Election Ready for 2022?

Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth is asking all county residents to ensure they are “election ready for the upcoming 2022 Primary and General Elections.

The 2022 Primary Election is scheduled for August 23rd, 2022, and the General Election will be on November 8th, 2022.

Every voter’s voice matters. That is why we encourage all eligible Palm Beach County voters to take this opportunity to make an election plan and be ready to vote.

If you haven’t registered to vote or would like to change your party affiliation, the deadline for the upcoming Primary Election is July 25th, 2022.

For those wanting to work the polls in the upcoming elections, please read on to learn how to become an Election Worker.

There are 3 safe, easy, and convenient ways to vote in the 2022 Elections in Palm Beach County: By mail, at a designated Early Voting location, or at your polling place on Election Day.

The Palm Beach County Elections Office will mail military and overseas Vote-by-Mail ballots to voters who request a mail ballot 45-days before Election Day, which, for the August 23rd Primary, is July 8th.

They will mail domestic Vote-by-Mail ballots to voters who request a mail ballot between the 40th and 33rd day before the election, in accordance with Florida Law.

Registered voters in Palm Beach County can look up their voting status and update voter information online. Simply visit the “My Status” page at VotePalmBeach.gov to review and update your voter registration information, find out where you vote on Election Day, check your Vote-by-Mail requests, and more.

Primary Election

REGISTRATION DEADLINE JUL 25th, 2022 – The last day to register to vote or change party affiliation.

EARLY VOTING AUG 8th – 21st, 2022 • 10AM – 7PM. Vote at any of our 21 Early Voting locations during voting hours. Visit VotePalmBeach.gov for Early Voting location information and wait times.

VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT REQUEST DEADLINE AUG 13th, 2022 • 5PM. The last day to request that a Vote-by-Mail ballot be mailed to you is 5PM on the 10th day before Election Day. If you miss the deadline, you may pick up a ballot in person at any of our four offices until 5PM the day before Election Day.

ELECTION DAY AUG 23rd, 2022 • 7AM – 7PM. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling location. The polls open from 7AM – 7PM on Election Day! It is also the last day to return your Vote-by-Mail ballot.

General Election

REGISTRATION DEADLINE OCT 11th, 2022 – The last day to register to vote.

EARLY VOTING OCT 24th – NOV 6th, 2022 • 7AM – 7PM. Vote at any of our 21 Early Voting locations during voting hours. Visit VotePalmBeach.gov for Early Voting location information and wait times.

VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT REQUEST DEADLINE OCT 29th, 2022 • 5PM. The last day to request that a Vote-by-Mail ballot be mailed to you is 5PM on the 10th day before Election Day. If you miss the deadline, you may pick up a ballot in person at any of our four offices until 5PM the day before Election Day.

ELECTION DAY NOV 8th, 2022 • 7AM – 7PM. On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling location. The polls open from 7AM – 7PM on Election Day! It is also the last day to return your Vote-by-Mail ballot.

DID YOU KNOW? As a registered voter in Palm Beach County, you can look up your voting status and update your voter information online.

