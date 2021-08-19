Faulk Center for Counseling Announces Amy Bromhead as new Deputy Director of Operations

Chamber Member Update

The Faulk Center for Counseling is pleased to welcome our new Deputy Director of Operations, Amy Bromhead. Amy has spent most of her professional career in the nonprofit industry. Prior to joining the Faulk Center for Counseling, Amy served as the Director of Development for Alzheimer’s Community Care, where she spent almost five years. Amy holds a BS in Broadcast Journalism and Public Speaking and will graduate this fall with a master’s degree in Nonprofit Administration from Louisiana State University.

At the Faulk Center for Counseling Amy will be responsible for, formulating and executing comprehensive fundraising, marketing, and development strategies and creating operational frameworks and fiscal support so that the mental health services provided continue to be high-quality and accessible to all.

Amy has four grown children; two who work in the nonprofit field, one in the health profession, and a soldier in the U.S. Army. “The personal experiences I have had with someone living with mental health issues has strengthened my resolve to make sure that the mental health conversation is healthy and available. It is a privilege to be a part of an organization that is providing such crucial services for all who might need them.”