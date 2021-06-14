Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Can Provide Hardware Discounts and Monthly Discounts on Service

Palm Beach County residents who require financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

This program is offered by the Federal Communications Commission, and the commission will provide a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for low-income families. If eligible, you can receive up to $50 monthly discount on services or equipment, or a $100 discount on tablets or computers.

The program is on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be offered until the FCC funding is exhausted. For more information and how to apply please go to getemergencybroadband.org.