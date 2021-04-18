Ground Breaking Research Projects at FAU Explored in Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth will join Dr Daniel Flynn, Vice President of Research at Florida Atlantic University, to discuss the county response to COVID-19 and explore the exciting research occurring at the University.

This Virtual Town Hall Meeting will be held on Monday April 26th at 6PM.

To register, please go to: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y8i2ib3jSxWLsNbAjRsbNQ

Prior to joining FAU, Flynn served as Associate Dean for Research in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Delaware. In that role, he helped grow the research enterprise by 60 percent, promoted the development of invention disclosures and patent applications by faculty and developed undergraduate entrepreneurial programs and research programs. He also served as the founding Associate Dean for Research and Economic Development at The Commonwealth Medical College (now, The Geisinger Medical college), a new medical school in Scranton, PA. He oversaw all research activities at the college, including sponsored programs, research compliance, interactions with industry and technology transfer.

The mission of Florida Atlantic University’s Division of Research is to expand and support the University’s academic and research programs by promoting the research, scholarly, creative and collaborative activities of faculty and students; enhancing the research infrastructure of the University to support the community in an ever-changing world; encouraging national and international partnerships for workforce development and commercialization of research endeavors; translating university discovery and innovations into viable business opportunities and economic development; and engaging our communities in mutually beneficial research, education and outreach programs.