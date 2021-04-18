Published On: Sun, Apr 18th, 2021

Ground Breaking Research Projects at FAU Explored in Virtual Town Hall Meeting

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth will join Dr Daniel Flynn, Vice President of Research at Florida Atlantic University, to discuss the county response to COVID-19 and explore the exciting research occurring at the University.

This Virtual Town Hall Meeting will be held on Monday April 26th at 6PM.

To register, please go to: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y8i2ib3jSxWLsNbAjRsbNQ

Prior to joining FAU, Flynn served as Associate Dean for Research in the College of Health Sciences at the University of Delaware. In that role, he helped grow the research enterprise by 60 percent, promoted the development of invention disclosures and patent applications by faculty and developed undergraduate entrepreneurial programs and research programs. He also served as the founding Associate Dean for Research and Economic Development at The Commonwealth Medical College (now, The Geisinger Medical college), a new medical school in Scranton, PA. He oversaw all research activities at the college, including sponsored programs, research compliance, interactions with industry and technology transfer.

The mission of Florida Atlantic University’s Division of Research is to expand and support the University’s academic and research programs by promoting the research, scholarly, creative and collaborative activities of faculty and students; enhancing the research infrastructure of the University to support the community in an ever-changing world; encouraging national and international partnerships for workforce development and commercialization of research endeavors; translating university discovery and innovations into viable business opportunities and economic development; and engaging our communities in mutually beneficial research, education and outreach programs.

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

