The SilverLogic Announced Winner: GrowFL Companies To Watch

GrowFL (https://www.growfl.com/) announced The SilverLogic (https://tsl.io/) as a winner for their Companies To Watch List 2020. The 50-member list showcases 50 Florida second-stage companies with the high performance and substantial economic impact in the year 2020.



Having recently earned position no. 1794 on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list, The SilverLogic has been recognized as a promising, up-and-coming force in the technology industry in Florida. “The award is a testament to the hard work and efforts of our entire organization,” said Chief Executive Officer David Hartmann.



“We have an amazing group of developers and support staff, and are thrilled to make it on to this prestigious list of finalists. We’ve placed significant focus over the past several years on growing our business, supporting our customers, and building a business that can withstand an ever-changing market.” With expertise in the field of business technology and custom software solutions, The SilverLogic is honored to serve partners such as Visa, TransUnion, FirstService Residential, Neo4j, Body Details, VuPulse, Inspected, Delivery Dudes, Air Pros, and many others throughout its eight years of experience.



The 2020 list of Florida Companies to Watch is especially important, aligning with GrowFL’s 10 year anniversary and a unique time in America’s business climate, where maintaining economic development with competitive second-stage companies is essential, amidst the ongoing pandemic and the challenges it presents.



In 2019, the economic impact of GrowFL’s 50 winning companies bolstered the state of Florida’s economy and business climate, with 606 new jobs, 1,649 full-time employees, and a successful $339 million in total annual revenue. This year, The SilverLogic wants to lead the charge for Florida’s growing technology industry and represent the state, to help push its business economy forward even more.



To learn more about GrowFL’s list, view the entire list of finalists, or register to attend the Awards Celebration on November 12th, where the winners will be announced, visit their website at https://www.growfl.com/.



About The SilverLogic

The SilverLogic (https://tsl.io/) is a custom software engineering company and solution architect based in Boca Raton, Florida. Our team leverages cutting-edge technologies and software tools, such as iOS and Android apps, business process automation, blockchain, and IoT, to develop custom solutions that save businesses time and money and turn costly business problems or bottlenecks, into streamlined profitable solutions. Having won multiple coding competitions and awards, our highly-skilled teams of experts design solutions that satisfy requirements and budgets while simplifying collaboration, to maximize results. Utilizing the powerful transparency of agile and scrum, our team delivers high-quality solutions with lightning speed, feature-by-feature, to provide exactly what our clients need.