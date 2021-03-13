Published On: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021

Closed PODs Offer PBC Teachers Vaccinations

The single-dose Jonson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to teachers TODAY (Saturday March 13) until 5PM and TOMORROW (Sunday March 14) from 9AM to 5PM or until the available number of vaccines run out. 

Anyone who has already received a dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should not visit these sites.

The vaccination sites are:

  • Jeaga Middle School 3777 N Jog Rd West Palm Beach 
  • John I. Leonard High School 4701 10th Ave N Greenacres 
  • Atlantic Community High School 2455 W Atlantic Ave Delray Beach 
  • Lake Shore Middle School 425 W Canal St N Belle Glade

Reminder: If you’re headed to one of the four vaccination sites on a PBCSD school campus, and are under the age of 50, you must present this form signed by a doctor. 

Link to form:   ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/covid-physician-form/EO-21-47-Form.pdf

