88% of Seniors Feel More Self-Sufficient than Pre-Pandemic
Boca Raton, FL – One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Helpers, the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care, released findings of its Seniors: One Year in Quarantine survey, which explores attitudes and behaviors of adults aged 65+ since March 2020, along with their feelings toward the future. Surprisingly, a majority of seniors (72%) reported they feel safer and more comfortable seeing friends and family now, even without having been vaccinated themselves. At the time of this release, more than half of seniors reported they still hadn’t received the vaccine. But after a year of social distancing and quarantining, 88% of respondents also consider themselves just as, if not more, self-sufficient when compared to pre-pandemic times.
A Senior Helpers leader can discuss the following:
- How local seniors have adapted to the challenges of the pandemic
- What changes are likely here to stay i.e. telemedicine, making time to travel and visit with friends/family
- New survey findings:
- 45% of seniors have utilized telehealth/telemedicine over the past year
- 53% of seniors said they have made peace with the current COVID situation
- 65% of seniors surveyed believe people are kinder or just as kind since before the pandemic hit a year ago
- 71% of respondents reported that they have NOT traveled in the last year but 60% plan to do so in the year ahead
- What were the negative impacts of the pandemic
- 60% of senior respondents admit to feeling less connected with family and friends since the start of the pandemic
- Nearly 40% of seniors saw their families five times or more during the course of the past year
- 64% say their visits were still considerably less than pre-pandemic times
- 42% of seniors experiencing feelings of depression, anxiety, isolation or other mental health concerns over the past year