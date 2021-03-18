88% of Seniors Feel More Self-Sufficient than Pre-Pandemic

Boca Raton, FL – One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Helpers, the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care, released findings of its Seniors: One Year in Quarantine survey, which explores attitudes and behaviors of adults aged 65+ since March 2020, along with their feelings toward the future. Surprisingly, a majority of seniors (72%) reported they feel safer and more comfortable seeing friends and family now, even without having been vaccinated themselves. At the time of this release, more than half of seniors reported they still hadn’t received the vaccine. But after a year of social distancing and quarantining, 88% of respondents also consider themselves just as, if not more, self-sufficient when compared to pre-pandemic times.

